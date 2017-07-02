Two civilians, 44-year-old Tahira and 21-year-old Shadab Ahmad Chopan, were also killed during the operation in Brenti-Batpora village in Dialgam area of the district, police said.

“The encounter is over. Two militants have been killed,” Director General of Police SP Vaid said. The other slain militant had been identified as Azad Dada.

Earlier in the day, Tahira died in crossfire between security forces and militants holed up inside a house in the village. Chopan was allegedly killed in security forces’ action against protesters near the encounter site.

According to police, Lashkari and his group were involved in the brutal killing of SHO Feroz Ahmad Dar and five other policemen in Achabal area of south Kashmir on June 16. – PTI