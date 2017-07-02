The AASU said in a statement that the government’s exercise tantamount to undermining the mother tongue (vernacular) educational institutions and an act of compromise on the very identity of the people of the State.

“This is preposterous that the State government should even think of having government-run schools in English medium. Under no circumstances would the AASU allow such regressive developments to take place in the sanctified domains of school education. Our demand is that the Adarsha Bidyalayas must be run in the vernacular medium and must be under the SEBA,” it said.

The AASU added that instead of setting up English-medium schools, the government would do well to promote better English teaching methods in the vernacular schools – a practice that was prevalent in earlier times but abandoned later.

The AASU also pointed out that a host of youths had laid down their lives during the Language Movement of 1960 and the Medium Movement of 1972 and that their sacrifices must not go in vain due to some insipid act of the State government.