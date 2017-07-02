

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launching the 68th Van Mahotsav celebrations in the presence of ministers Atul Bora, Pramila Rani Brahma and Keshab Mahanta, at Kaliabor on Saturday. - UB Photos

“Plantation is our national duty and under any circumstances Assam won’t be lagging behind in performing its national duty. Plantation of 10 crore saplings is our endeavour which would augur well in making Assam greener and free from pollution,” he said.

Sonowal also said the State government is working on a holistic approach for the development of the historic Kolong waterway and informed that this year’s budget has already sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the purpose. He also released a Contingency Flood Manual-2017 for Kaliabor subdivision at the same function.

It may be noted that during the Van Mahotsav celebration, two participants – Sunil Mondal and Pradip Sarkar – died after being hit by a passing vehicle at Kuthori. Condoling the tragic death of the duo, the Chief Minister said the State government would ensure all possible help, including an ex gratia payment, to the next of the kin of deceased at the earliest.