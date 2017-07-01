Talking to this correspondent over the phone, Prof Jyotish Das, Principal of Goalpara College, said that the admission process for the higher secondary classes is almost over and 512 students have been benefited out of the total 776 students under the State Government’s fees exemption policy for the BPL students. After the partial roll back of the total fees, the sum of Rs 550/- under extra-curricular activities will either be refunded to these students or be adjusted with the examination fees after six months.

Prof Das also strongly refuted allegations, that appeared in some of the vernacular dailies recently alleging, that the principal of Goalpara College acted in violation against the announcement made by the Education Minister, Assam and against the policy of fees exemption and maintained that the college authority meticulously followed the government’s instruction to exempt all kinds of fees except college week, sports and magazine fees.

Prof Das also informed this correspondent that he regretted the earlier developments when the Goalpara Shakha Prabhari of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, who is not a bonafide student of the college along with five students, forcefully entered the admission hall and asked the principal of the college indecently to stop the admission process alleging that the principal was not following government’s instructions.

However, reacting to the written appeal submitted by them containing two allegations and three demands, he personally convened a staff meeting later and constituted an enquiry committee asking it to submit a report within three days. In response to other demands, he said that both the wings of NSS and Scouts and Guides are functional and activities are being carried out as per the schedule. Moreover, necessary steps are being initiated to activate the NCC wing so that a sense of discipline is inculcated among students.

Principal Das also made a fervent appeal to all sections of students to cooperate and contribute to the vibrant academic environment of the college.