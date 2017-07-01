Licence suspended

ANN Service

HATSINGIMARI, June 30 - In exercise of power conferred under clause 15 (1) of the Assam Public Distribution of Articles Order, 1982 u/s 3 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Southsalmara Mankachar district as the licensing authority of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Branch has suspended the Sub -Wholesale licence bearing No HSLC 5/88/DS -1 of M/s Dakhin Salmara GPSS Ltd for violating clause No 11, 18 & 20 of the said Act and the terms and conditions of the licence, until further orders. The district authority has also ordered to tag the entire population of M/s Dakhin Salmara GPSS Ltd with M/S South Bank Multipurpose Co-Operative Society so that beneficiaries or card holders under the suspended GPSS Ltd should not be deprived of the notified articles except Sk oil.