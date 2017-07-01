The meet was attended by Jadikhe Naisho Hosom, Indigenous People’s Forum, NC Hills Indigenous Students’ Forum, All Apex Body Coordination Committee, Dimasa Mother Association, Hmar Women Association, Dimasa Mahila Samity, All Dimasa Students’ Union, Haflong Merchant Association and executive members of the NC Hills Autonomous Council etc.

All the speakers equivocally expressed concern over the bandh culture and appealed to maintain peace and brotherhood as the bandh culture could never help development. The district of Dima Hasao has been lagging far behind in comparison to other districts in terms of development in all respects including human resources. The speakers who were really concerned about the development of the district urged the NCHAC to come forward for the development of the people and the district since the district has tremendous potential to be developed as one of the most sought-after places for people from other parts. Nature has bestowed all its wealth to this place and therefore the people should not be involved in any detrimental activities which could push the district further back.

Talking to the media, Kalilen Daolagupu, president, Jadikhe Naisho Hosom, said that it was a very cordial interaction among “our brothers and sisters of different communities who really want our district to be developed in all respects.” Samuel Changsan, Executive Member, NCHAC, said, “our Government is committed for the well being of the people as well as of our district. We are working on it seriously.” David Keivom, president, NCHISF said, “yes we also want the district to be developed in all respects but there should not be any discrimination.” He also said that the NCHAC should increase its revenue by the proper use of natural resources. He also argued as to how bandh culture could be blamed which happened only once or twice in year. He in fact reiterated that there were many factors which have been standing in the way of development of the district.