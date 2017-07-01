|
Honour for State law college
GUWAHATI, June 30 - The Higher Education Review, a reputed magazine of higher education and research has ranked the NEF Law College, Guwahati as the ‘6th Most Promising Law College of India, 2017’, stated a press release. The ranking of the law colleges was done by a panel of experts consisting of top HR managers and dignified educationists.
It may be noted here that Asian Law College, Noida and Global College of Law, Ghaziabad were ranked in the first and second positions respectively. The magazine identified these law institutions having capability of producing next-generation legal professionals.
NEF Law College, which is affiliated to Gauhati University is the only law college of the North-east selected for this recognition, the release added.