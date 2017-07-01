Speaking as chief guest in the open session on the occasion of 162nd National Integration Day of Santals at Monglajhora High School playground at Karigaon Joypur here, the Union Minister also assured them to help personally on the issue and urged the State Chief Minister Sarbanabda Sonowal to submit recommendation in details of the Adivasis living in the State for the early solution of the problems.

BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary also assured to extend helping hand in the movement of Adivasi people for ST status. The meeting was also attended by BTC EM Jagadish Sarkar.