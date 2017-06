School football at Nalbari



TIHU, June 30 - The summer school football tournament, U- 17 and 14 years under the aegis of District Sports Office, Nalbari will be held at four different zones of the district which includes Nalbari, Chamata, Barkhetri and Barbhag. The office of the District Sports Officer has asked the convenors of the respective zones to finish the tournament on or before July 5. The inter zone competition will be played at Nalbari, stated a press release.