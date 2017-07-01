GUWAHATI, June 30 - General Manager of the NF Railway, Chahatey Ram today felicitated its employee Laimwn Narzary for winning a gold medal and setting a new national record in high jump at the recently concluded 15th Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championship in Lucknow.
She cleared 1.77 metres while the previous record was 1.75 metres by Bobby Aloysiuss from Delhi 25 years back.
Laimwn, earlier won gold medals in the 14th Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championship held at Bengaluru in 2016 and 12th National Youth Athletics Championship held at Panjim in 2015.