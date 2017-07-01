



The boxer from Dhekiajuli area in Sonitpur district represented India in several international championships, however, she has not been able to continue her training owing to acute financial crisis and is likely to miss the bus for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Regarded as one of the most promising boxers in the country, Jamuna is residing with her mother in a dilapidated hut on a NF Railway plot near Belsiri Railway Station.

Belsiri, a remote area along the Assam-Arunachal border about 50km away from Dhekiajuli town lacks modern facilities including schools and colleges, electricity, drinking water and proper communication (apart from the Rangiya-Murkongselek via Rangapara BG railway line). Jamuna’s mother earns her livelihood by working as a domestic help and sometimes sells vegetables. She lost her father at an early age.

People of the area have appealed to the government and the sports department as well as other organisations to come forward and extend a helping hand to the talented pugilist who has earned laurels for the nation and the State.

Jamuna started her career as a Wushu player under coach John Smith Narzary and was spotted by the observers of Sports Authority of India (SAI) during the State Wushu Championship held at Udalguri. She later picked up boxing and was selected for the Guwahati based SAI Regional Sub Centre.

She made her debut in the National Boxing Championship in 2010 at Tamil Nadu and surprised everybody by clinching a gold medal in the 42kg category.

In the year 2013, she bagged yet another gold in the National Sub-Junior Championship held in Chennai and was included in the Indian squad for an international championship in Serbia where she secured a gold medal. She went on to feature in the 3rd Nations Cup in Serbia and clinched a gold medal followed by a bronze in the Youth Girls Boxing Competition held in Russia.

Our sports reporter adds: When contacted, Hemanta Kumar Kalita, secretary of the Assam Amateur Boxing Association (AABA) and treasurer of the Boxing Federation of India said, “Undoubtedly Jamuna has been a bright prospect for Indian boxing and has won several medals for the country and the State. But due to a shoulder injury of late, Jamuna has not been able to continue her training. SAI and the State boxing body are planning to make her fit first and AABA is also trying to put her in a better government job so that she can continue her career without facing any hardship.”