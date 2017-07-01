



On the final day of the three-day meet at Pune today, Jahnabi broke the record of Damini Gowda (2:51:56) which was set in the year 2009. She also won another gold medal in the 50m breaststroke clocking 43:11 second. She was adjudged best swimmer in the girls Group IV of the championship. Assam team became second in the championship

Other medal winning swimmers are: Khyatiman Kashyap (gold in boys Gr IV 50m breaststroke), Anubhav Parasar (gold in boys Gr III 100m freestyle, silver in 50m butterfly), Dishant Buragohain (silver in boys Gr IV 100m freestyle, bronze in 50m breaststroke), Basit Ahmed (bronze in boys Gr IV 50m breaststroke), gold in 4x50m freestyle relay boys Gr III, silver in 4x50m medley relay boys Gr IV.