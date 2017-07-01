

In a well attended function at the GCCC’s RG Baruah Sports Complex premises here today, noted coach and educationist RP Baruah, who is the grand father of Riyan was also honoured during the occasion .

GCCC president Rajib Prakash Baruah presided over the function where Sports Secretary Sanjib Gohain Baruah, Director of Sports Pabitra Ram Khound, former principal of Gauhati Commerce College Umesh Sarma, journalist Subodh Malla Baruah, noted cricketer Zakaria Zuffri, Riyan’s parents Parag Das and Mithu Baruah were also present.

Riyan in his speech promised to work hard with an aim to clinch a berth in the senior India team.

GCCC secretary and chief coach Nabab Ali anchored the function. He urged the young cricketers to work hard and follow Riyan’s path.