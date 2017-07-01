



Disclosing this in a press conference here today, the former international swimmer said that now he is setting his eyes for the first week of June next year.

Elvis said that in order to cross the English Channel it requires Rs 15 lakh and he has already deposited Rs 4.5 lakh to the authority. He has to deposit another 6 lakh rupees within a week before being allowed to swim in the English Channel. If he can achieve the target, Elvis will be the first Assamese to do so.

Elvis said that the Assamese community in London have offered him support in his expedition. But he revealed that the training needed for this expedition is yet to be completed as he must work out in cold sea water along with other work-outs before proceeding into the expedition.