

Germany's Leon Goretzka scores his second goal during the FIFA Confederations Cup semifinal against Mexico at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, on Thursday. Germany's Leon Goretzka scores his second goal during the FIFA Confederations Cup semifinal against Mexico at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, on Thursday.

Attacking midfielder Goretzka ran riot in Sochi with goals on six and eight minutes before Timo Werner and substitute Amin Younes netted in the second half.

Marco Fabian scored Mexico’s stunning consolation in the 89th minute with a thunderbolt free-kick from long range.

World champions Germany will face Chile in Sunday’s final in St Petersburg while Mexico play Portugal in Moscow’s third-place play-off.

“We now need to reward ourselves for our hard work and we want to get the title,” said Goretzka.

The Germans drew 1-1 with Copa America champions Chile when the teams met last Thursday in Kazan.

“We already played them in the group stage and we know they are good, they are one of the best teams in the competition I have seen so far,” said Germany captain Julian Draxler.

Goretzka and Werner are now the tournament’s joint top-scorers with three goals a-piece in Russia.

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio said the result was not a fair reflection. His side had twice as many shots as the Germans, but could not take their chances.

“Our way of playing is very aggressive. We try to get forward all the time and we paid for that,” Osorio said.

“They are fair winners, but the scoreline would seem to suggest they were way better and I don’t think that was the case.”

Germany head coach Joachim Loew pulled a surprise before kick-off by naming 20-year-old Benjamin Henrichs on the right wing for only his third international and first start in Russia.

The bold move paid off as Henrichs pounced on an early mistake and his pass found Goretzka sprinting towards the box.

The Schalke forward took the ball in his stride and stroked his shot past Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa on six minutes.

Goretzka struck again soon after when Werner’s pass split the Mexican defence open and he drove home.

The early goals sparked life into comeback kings Mexico, who fought back in all three group stage matches to beat New Zealand and Russia after scrambling a draw with Portugal.

Midfielder Giovani dos Santos was a constant first-half threat.

When Draxler was caught napping on the edge of the area, Dos Santos robbed him of possession, but fired just wide. – AFP