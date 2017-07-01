The State has the highest number of 2.04 lakh weavers and 1.9 lakh loom owners in the country, the Minister informed. The scheme aims to enhance the income and productivity of the weavers.

Altogether 1,612 weavers and artisans have been registered under this scheme. Solar home lighting systems were also distributed to weavers on the occasion. Funded by Ministry of Energy and Renewable Resources, the scheme in the first phase will provide solar lamps to 7,078 beneficiaries.

The main target of the Industry department is to generate employment for 25,000 youth, the Minister said adding that paper work is almost finished for reviving the Spinning Mill at Loitang Khunou.