The seat was vacated by sitting MLA Khriehu Leizietsu on May 24 after he resigned from the post to pave way for present Nagaland Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu to become a full-fledged member of the Assembly.

Liezietsu, also the NPF president, was sworn in as the Chief Minister on February 22 after TR Zeliang had to step down following violence triggered by the announcement of ULB elections with women quota.

Three persons had died and several others suffered injuries in the violence.