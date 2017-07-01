All government offices and educational institutions remained closed as the day was declared as a public holiday.

Though no official function was organised by the State Government, the opposition MNF organised meetings in different parts of the State.

A press statement issued by Peace Accord MNF Returnee Association (PAMRA) said that of the 572 MNF cadres who came overground due to the accord, 150 people have died since 1986 till date.

The Mizo Accord was signed on June 30, 1986 ushering in an era of peace after 20 years of violence and disturbance in the State. – PTI