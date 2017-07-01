 
Guwahati, Saturday, July 01, 2017
Assam Riflesman killed in Manipur
Correspondent
 IMPHAL, June 30 - One Assam Rifles jawan was killed and two others injured in a bomb blast at Ukhrul district early this morning.

A group of Assam Rifles personnel were conducting a routine check at Lambui when an IED planted by miscreants exploded killing the jawan on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Biju Soruruwar (30). The injured personnel – Havildar Yash Pal (37) and Rifleman Niran Ranjan (35) – were rushed to an army hospital and their condition is stated to be critical.

Police said that a case has been registered and investigation is on. Later, security forces carried out a massive search operation to nab the culprits.

