A group of Assam Rifles personnel were conducting a routine check at Lambui when an IED planted by miscreants exploded killing the jawan on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Biju Soruruwar (30). The injured personnel – Havildar Yash Pal (37) and Rifleman Niran Ranjan (35) – were rushed to an army hospital and their condition is stated to be critical.

Police said that a case has been registered and investigation is on. Later, security forces carried out a massive search operation to nab the culprits.