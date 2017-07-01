BJP State unit president Biplab Deb met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Thursday and submitted a ‘detailed report on the violence’ unleashed by the ruling party cadres during the past two months.

In the five-page report, the party highlighted some sporadic incidents of violence during the past two months. Interestingly, no major violence has taken place in the State during the period.

“BJP State unit has placed a demand for sending a Central team to assess the ground reality and seek an impartial report from the team on the happenings in Tripura”, said a party leader here on Friday.

He further said, “We want the Centre must act as per Constitutional provision to save democracy in the State as the law and order situation continues to deteriorate in the State.”

After the meeting with Singh, Deb called on party national president Amit Shah and briefed him about the happenings in the Marxist-ruled State during the past two months.

“Party leaders and activists are being attacked by the ruling party cadres and neither the administration nor the police take strong steps to stop violence,” he said.

Earlier, the BJP had told media that the party would press for imposition of Disturbed Area Act in Tripura to maintain law and order situation.