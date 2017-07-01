In a simple ceremony here this afternoon, Khandu click-opened a portal that helps visitors to apply and obtain the mandatory Inner Line Permit (ILP) online from anywhere in the country.

A system conceptualised by the State Council for IT, it has been developed by Bohniman Systems Pvt Ltd that allows online submission of required documents, photograph and payment by a visitor or group of visitors.

The Chief Minister expressed optimism that with the hassle-free and paperless system there would be a significant increase in number of visitors to the State as they will be able to avail ILPs.

Inner Line Permits are required by Indians other than its natives for entering into any place in the hilly State, while foreigners are required to have the Protected Area Permit for entering into Arunachal Pradesh.