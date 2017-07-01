

Liezietsu Liezietsu

The demand for integration of the whole Naga-inhabited areas may be difficult at present but coming together under the umbrella of Naga People’s Front (NPF) could be the first step to integrate the people emotionally and politically, Liezietsu said addressing a meeting of NPF Arunachal Pradesh State unit here.

The Chief Minister also said that NPF party should be introduced not only to all the Naga inhabited areas but to all tribal areas in the region stating that this will be the first step towards integrating the tribal people of the region.

Liezietsu cited that after introducing NPF to Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, Naga people living in the two States can now feel a sense of belongingness as one Naga family.

Advising the party leaders from Arunachal Pradesh to work hard, the CM said that the NPF must participate in the next Arunachal Pradesh Government so as to address the developmental issues faced by the Naga people in that State.

In Manipur, the NPF has four MLAs, he said and appealed that the Naga people of Arunachal must send their representative in the next election.

He reminded the gathering that in the event of the NPF party succeeding to gain entry in three Assemblies, the party would be recognised as a national party.

Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) chairman and former Chief Minister, TR Zeliang addressing the gathering said NPF is the only platform which can speak and address the needs and aspirations of the Naga people.

He said that other Naga regional party such as recently-launched Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been formed to confuse the Naga people, but it is only the NPF that recognised the whole of Naga-inhabited areas and work for the people.

Zeliang also stressed the need to learn the Nagamese language by fellow Nagas living outside Nagaland stating that it will the first step towards integrating our people. He expressed happiness that the meeting could be conducted through the medium of Nagamese and said language is a great factor which unifies people.

Minister for School Education Yitachu, Minister for Rural Development CL John and Advisor to CM for DUDA and legislator in-charge of Arunachal Pradesh, N Thongwang also addressed the gathering. – PTI