Purnima Devi Barman was honoured with the prestigious Whitley Award, 2017 (also known as Green Oscar) for efforts towards protecting the globally endangered greater adjutant stork and also for her initiatives towards conservation of birds of Assam. Associated with Aaranyak, she has been working in Dadara, Pachariya and Shingimari villages to save the endangered bird locally known as hargila.

Dr Lahkar was honoured as IUCN’s Heritage Hero. He is the first Asian to be given this prestigious honour for enormous contributions towards conservation of Nature and natural resources. He has been working to save the grasslands, flora and fauna of the Manas National Park for the past 20 years and is at present engaged as the Manas Landscape Administrator for Aaranyak.

Talking about her untiring journey in the last several years for the cause of conservation of a very precious species of bird on this part of the Earth, Barman expressed her gratitude to the more than ten thousand people of Dadara and its surrounding areas for her success. She said people’s participation is a must to save Nature. She talked about the menace of use of pesticides and pleaded for organic practices.

Describing his challenging journey for the last 20 years in the Manas National Park, Dr Lahkar said only hard work, dedication and motivation can help achieve one’s goal.

Chief guest Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Editor-in-Chief of Prag News, expressed his appreciation to the two achievers who have brought laurels to India and could create a sensation in the world platform through their unique work in Assam in the field of conservation of Nature.

GU Vice Chancellor Dr Mridul Hazarika inaugurated the function and congratulated the two alumni of the university and wished them more success in life.

Earlier, a minute’s silence was observed in honour of Dr Balit Ch Deka, former Vice Principal of Cotton College and Tilottama Baruah, ex-Director of Higher Education, both of whom expired on June 29.