Handing over the cheque to Partha, now a student of Class XI (Science) of NPS International School, Dr Pitambar Dev Goswami, Satradhikar of Auniati Satra, also felicitated the former’s parents at the programme. In his speech, Dr Goswami lauded NPS International School for providing scholarship to such students.

Stressing the need for a holistic education system for overall development of the country, Dr Goswami also advocated inclusion of spiritual education in the modern education system.

Participating in the programme as the chief guest, Special DGP (Law and Order), Assam Police Kuladhar Saikia congratulated the achievers from the school during the year 2016-17.

Students, parents, teachers and alumni of the school took part in the Achievers Day celebration where the school’s achievers were felicitated along with their parents. Laptops, gold-plated plaques, smart mobile phones and certificates were also distributed among the achievers.

Founder and chairman of the school JN Das along with school Principal Probhati Biswas, also spoke during the programme.