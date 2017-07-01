



The employees were SK Sayeed, Bipul Goswami, Biswanath Seal, Neelotpal Kataky, Bhaben Chandra Das, Jasodhar Sarma, Jokhon Pandit, Nagendra Kakati and Satish Choudhury (from AT’s Kolkata office).

The meeting held on the occasion was presided over by ATEU president Siva Prasad Deka. ATEU general secretary Dugdharam Kalita explained the purpose of the meeting and recalled the contributions of the outgoing employees.

The outgoing employees also recollected their association with the establishment for decades and urged their working colleagues to put up a concerted effort for betterment of the establishment.

On behalf of the employees present, Devasish Sinha, Manoranjan Sarkar, Tankeswar Kakati, Nandaram Barman and Hiranya Kumar Barman also spoke. The outgoing employees were each felicitated with a gamosa, a xarai, a citation and a cheque.