In a statement here today, Governor Purohit said, “Trees, besides increasing greenery in the society, purify the air and give a fresh lease of life to the people.” However, he said that massive deforestation across the planet and the declining number of trees caused by several man-created factors have brought major changes in climate.

“On the occasion of Van Mahotsava, we should all take resolute actions to plant saplings and own the responsibility to raise the saplings into trees,” the Governor said. He also reiterated the necessity of generating awareness and transform the awareness into a mass movement for increasing the green coverage to prevent global warming, reduce pollution, improve the habitats of wildlife and reduce conflict situations.