Kamrup (Metro) Additional Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Pulak Mahanta took part in the meeting, which was also attended by senior APDCL officials including the company’s Chief Engineer, Superintending Engineer and SDOs.

At the meeting Mahanta directed the APDCL officials to take a number of steps including repair of electrical wires, repair of transformers and increasing the height of those which are located close to the street level, using fibre cables to cover exposed electricity wires, and removal of plant and weed cover located beneath electrical wires. The APDCL has been given seven days to act on these directives.

The power company officials were also directed to coordinate with the Guwahati Municipal Corporation to create awareness regarding precautions to be taken by people of flood-prone localities of the city during waterlogging. Mahanta said that all the circle officers of Kamrup (M) district would extend help to APDCL in this regard.