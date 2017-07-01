As per preliminary reports, major roads and arteries of Guwahati including GS Road, RG Baruah Road and MRD Road were witness to long traffic jams with movement of vehicles coming to a virtual standstill at many places following the rainfall. Among the affected were commuters rushing home from office in the evening hours.

There was also waterlogging at some places including near the Doordarshan Kendra on RG Baruah Road, at Chandmari, and at stretches of NH-37 in the city.