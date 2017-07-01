

A still from the movie.

Following a strong judging process of the shortlisted nominees, that included strong contenders from around the world, the 37-year-old filmmaker’s redemption drama about children growing up in violent places witnessing brutality around them, won the top prize for its sensitive portrayal and a striking narrative style.

The festival was held at AMC Sunset 5, 8000 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles on June 24 and June 25 and received over 400 submissions and films from America, UK, India, France, China, South Korea, Cambodia and Hong Kong.

Asked if the award is a validation of his cry for peace in the long troubled North East, Bidyut said, “Yes, in this film I’m talking about Assam as I know her better than any other place. But the story of Xhoihobote Dhemalite/Rainbow Fields could very well have been a story of children in conflict zone from any part of this world.”

For the legendary Victor Banerjee, who plays an important role of a grandfather in the film and for whom awards are an everyday affair, this award felt really special because of its Assam connection. “To share in Bidyut’s overdue international recognition and also participate in an artistic accomplishment related to my beloved land of Assam, makes this one of the proudest moments of my life and career,” he said.

Amrit Pritam has designed the sound for this film. The film stars Dipannita Sharma, Nakul Vaid, Naved Aslam, Nipon Goswami and Nikumoni Barua among others. Camera is by Satya Prakash Rath and editing by Pallavi Kotoky. Original music is by Anurag Saikia. Title track is sung by Nilotpal Bora and Dipakshi Kalita.

“While very different from each other, there are some striking similarities between After Ever After and Rainbow Fields. Both films have a particular emotional appeal, both have a child as one of the leads and both use colours in a very cinematic way. We are very proud of these two film-makers whose art truly transcends geographical limits,” said Zack Zublena, Festival Director.