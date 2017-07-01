Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be the chief guest in the inaugural session.

Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar and State Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Bangladesh, Md Shahriar Alam will be present in the valedictory session on July 4.

The dialogue aims at focusing on discussions on the changing dynamics of the global world order and the way forward for the peace, stability and prosperity of South Asia in general and India and Bangladesh in particular. The working sessions between the Indian and the Bangladeshi delegates will discuss on the dynamics of international borders and security, water security and joint basin management, energy security, cross border generation and trade in power and on boosting connectivity in the region.

The technical session of the dialogue would see experts, scholars, former and serving diplomats including all the relevant stakeholders from both the nations discussing threadbare the nuts and bolts of bilateral relationship.

After the daylong deliberations on multiple issues confronting the two nations, there will be valedictory session that would effectively sum up the findings and observations made during the event in the form of a “Guwahati Declaration”. The Guwahati declaration would envisage the way forward for a more robust, mutually beneficial relations between India and Bangladesh.