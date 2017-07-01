It may be noted that campaigns like Operation Smile-II and Operation Muskan-II were implemented throughout the country from January 1 to 31, 2016 and July 1 to 31, 2016 respectively. As an outcome of these campaigns, approximately 40,000 children were rescued and recovered.

For the successful implementation of Operation Muskan- III in the State, a meeting under the chairmanship of TY Das, Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Political Department was held at Dispur today to review the preparedness for the campaign. The meeting was attended by senior police officials, senior officials from Social Welfare, Health, Education, Labour and Welfare departments.

All deputy commissioners have been directed to take all-out efforts for successful implementation of the campaign in their respective jurisdiction. They have also been directed to activate and sensitise the district level child welfare committees (CWCs) and take personal interest in ensuring the campaign's success.

It may be noted that the Central Government has advised all States and Union Territories to extend all possible cooperation during inter-State rescue operation; to ensure proper provision of availability of food, clothes, medical aid, professional translators, psychiatrists and shelter homes for rehabilitation/ reintegration well before the rescue operation; and to ensure that such operations are conducted in strict compliance of the existing legal provisions.