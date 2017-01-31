The chairman of the tribal students’ body, attending the open meeting of the 44th annual session of Sonitpur district ABSU, alleged that both the central and the state governments have been neglecting the long-pending Bodo issues, including the much-awaited separate Bodoland. The annual session started from January 29 with a two-day programme at Bihuram Boro High School in Mainawsree, a remote rural area along the Assam-Arunachal border under Rangapara Police Station in Sonitpur district.

The ABSU chairman also said that along with 112 Boro medium schools in Sonitpur district, many Boro medium schools in the state are facing severe shortage of infrastructure as well as sufficient teachers due to the apathetic attitude of the state government towards the problems of the community.

“There is a severe shortage of teachers and the schools also lack the facilities like textbooks and desks and benches, buildings and proper hygienic atmosphere,” he said.

“At a time when the government is giving a rosy picture of development in the education sector, our Boro medium schools are yet to avail the textbooks,” he added.