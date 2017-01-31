The Bordoisila Foundation, in association with District Health Society, Sivasagar, launched a ‘Mobile Cancer Detection Van’ in Sepon recently. Local MLA Jogen Mohan inaugurated the cancer detection camp while the van was inaugurated by MP Kamakhya Prasad Tassa.

The launching ceremony was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Narayan Konwar, Joint Director Civil Health Dr Ripun Borpujari, while Bordoisila Foundation team comprising Dr Biswajyoti Hazarika (Director-Head and Neck Surgery, Artemis Hospital, Delhi NCR), Dr Zia Ul Islam, Dr Nilesh Jain and Zafrina Islam.

On that day, the experts of Bordoisila Foundation screened more than 200 patients and could detect 10 patients of malignancy. Bordoisila Foundation not only promises to follow up with these patients but also aims to take this cancer detection van to the rural interiors of upper Assam initially, before launching into a state level, said a release of the Foundation.

The mobile cancer detection van is a state-of-the-art vehicle with facilities not only for examining patients but also boasts of inbuilt minor OT, ultrasonography equipment, X-rays, blood sample collection and pap smear. This vehicle was originally donated by ONGC to Civil Hospital, Sivsagar, about seven years back. But due to lack of expertise it was lying unused.

In 2015, Bordoisila foundation came to know about the vehicle through the MLA of Nazira and the present Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia and approached the Joint Director Civil Health Dr Ripun Borpujari with an offer to operate this vehicle.

In a meeting between the district administration, District Health Society, Sivasagar, the press, AASU (Sivasagar branch), noted citizens of Sivasagar, it was decided to hand over operating management of the vehicle to Bordoisila Foundation. And true to its words Bordoisila foundation with its limited resources brought the vehicle into an operating one and launched it on January 25 for the greater benefits of the masses of Assam.