According to sources, Jyoti Sarkar flew for Dhaka from Kolkata on December 29, 2016, and that was the last time Arpita spoke to her husband. “I was informed by the Bangladesh High Commission on January 29 over telephone that my husband expired from a cardiac arrest on January 2 this year. I want a proper inquiry in the incident,” Arpita told mediapersons on Monday, while informing that she made an appeal before the district administration.

Arpita raised questions on Bangladesh High Commissions’ delay in informing her.

On the other hand, Cachar Deputy Commissioner S Vishwanathan informed that following the plea from the family of Jyoti Sarkar, communication has been made to the state Home Department and concerned authorities to bring back his body.