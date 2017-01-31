Cachar Deputy Commissioner S Vishwanathan along with Ashim Kumar Das, ward commissioner, ceremonially distributed the certificates of order of the financial aid to the beneficiaries.

“Often people are denied better treatment and proper education, due to lack of fund and many people lost their lives because of financial crisis. It is a noble step by the government to extend monetary assistance to the needy in the health and education sectors. We have covered other constituencies and today we are reaching out to the beneficiaries of Silchar constituency,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

In the first phase, Rs 15,25,000 has been sanctioned for education sector, while Rs 15,59,000 has been earmarked for health sector of the constituency.

Earlier, floral tributes were paid and two-minute silence was observed remembering the valiant martyrs of the Indian freedom struggle on the occasion of the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.