Sonowal arrived here on Monday afternoon and paid floral tribute to the spiritual leader. He also met Gurukrishna Premananda, the son of the Late preacher and successor to the Sewashram.

Later talking to the mediapersons, Sonowal, a disciple of Krishnaguru, termed the demise of the religious leader as a great loss to Assam. Terming him as one of the greatest saints, Sonowal said that government will adopt adequate steps to keep his ideals memorable.

The CM informed that to teach the young generation about the inherent spirit of the preaching of the saint, the government will establish Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Viswavidyalay in the state and proposals to this effect will be introduced in the Budget this year. Cabinet Minister Keshab Mahanta also accompanied the CM.