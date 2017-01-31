RMSA training prog concludes successfully

Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Jan 30 - A ten-day-long district-level training programme on English concluded successfully at Chariali Adarsha High School here on Saturday. The programme that started on January 18 was held under the aegis of Rashtriya Madhyamik Siksha Abhiyan (RMSA), Sonitpur among the teachers of high and higher secondary schools covering Jamugurihat to Bedeti. Master trainers Minakshi Goswami and Mohan Goswami imparted training to around 51 secondary teachers. The activity-based training focussed on methodology and pedagogy of teaching English at the secondary level. It needs mention here that as per Government of India’s approval, RMSA, Assam has proposed to undertake such training programmes for 3455 secondary English teachers of the State. The said training was conducted by Rajiv Narayan Kalita, District Consultant, RMSA, Sonitpur and inaugurated by Chikuni Bhuyan, the Headmistress, Chariali Adarsha High School. Mohan Goswami, Bikash Borah, Nayan Borah, Chandan Bhuyan, Sevak Sharma, Yadav Borah etc., spoke a few words in the valedictory function.