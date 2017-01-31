The officials of the college, that was established in the year 1946, informed that they have made the entire college campus free from any kind of cash transactions from January 1, 2017. It was informed that they have ordered the students to pay their admission fees, semester fees, registration and form fees by using debit cards, ATM cards, credit cards, NEFT/RTGS or any other cashless method. Officials also said that the college, along with the local banks, has also generated a challan system for payments by the students.

Such payment system has made compulsory not only for the students but also for teaching and non-teaching staffs.

“Payments made to them have always been by cashless methods. But now we are paying the suppliers and other stakeholders by using cheques or any cashless method they prefer,” said Dr Dhruba Chakrabarty, principal of the college while adding, “We have also started paying the honorarium to invigilators through cashless method”.

The principal said that such transaction will be very useful for a college. “Such transactions are not only hassle- free but also help the authority in maintaining transparency and error-free account maintenance.”

Meanwhile, the district administration on Sunday organised a Digi Dhan Mela at the Raja Prabhat Chandra Baruah playground to promote cashless transactions and to make the people of the town aware of different methods of such payments. In the Mela, not only officials and workers of different departments participated but also officials from different banks along with the members of self-help groups and mobile networks took part.

The Deputy Commissioner, Dhiraj Chaudhary, along with ADCs Palash Protim Borah and Ramen Malakar, inaugurated the fair in presence of many dignitaries from all over the district.