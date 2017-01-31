Correspondent
NALBARI, Jan 30 - A life-size statue of renowned Kamrupia dhulia artiste Karuna Kanta Das was unveiled by AASU adviser Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya in a function held at Sathikuchi-Gobradal Sabha premises on Sunday evening. The ten-foot high staue of the folk artiste with a big drum was constructed by prominent artiste Nuruddin Ahmed and has been erected in a seven-foot high bedi constructed at the left corner of the Sabha premises. Unveiling the staue of the folk artiste, Dr Bhattacharya said that the Government should formulate a policy to recognise the contributions of the artistes and those doing good things in their life time. Such recognition from the government will inspire all the artistes to do something more, he added.
Dr Bhattacharya said that the society is dependent on the enrichment of folk culture. For that a systematic cultural revolution is essential to develop art and culture. He called upon the new generation to stick to their roots and follow the ideals of artistes like Karuna Kanta Das and make him the role model of their lives.
The inaugural function was addressed by popular cine artiste Moloya Goswami. In her speech, Goswami said that construction of the statue of a folk artist proved that the artistes are still adorable for the people.The inaugural function was organised by Nambarbhag Anchalik Students’ Union and Sathikuchi-Gobradal Sabha Samiti. It may be mentioned here that Late Karuna Kanta Das played the drums twice in the Republic Day functions in New Delhi.