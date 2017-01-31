Dr Bhattacharya said that the society is dependent on the enrichment of folk culture. For that a systematic cultural revolution is essential to develop art and culture. He called upon the new generation to stick to their roots and follow the ideals of artistes like Karuna Kanta Das and make him the role model of their lives.

The inaugural function was addressed by popular cine artiste Moloya Goswami. In her speech, Goswami said that construction of the statue of a folk artist proved that the artistes are still adorable for the people.The inaugural function was organised by Nambarbhag Anchalik Students’ Union and Sathikuchi-Gobradal Sabha Samiti. It may be mentioned here that Late Karuna Kanta Das played the drums twice in the Republic Day functions in New Delhi.