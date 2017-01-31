Fairyland School win

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, Jan 30 - Fairyland School defeated Academy of Excellence by six wickets in the Dr Padma Kr Saikia and Sandhan Saikia Memorial All Guwahati Inter School Cricket Tournament at the Dispur playground here today. Batting first, Academy boys managed to score 116 and in reply Fairyland reached the target losing four wickets. Brief scores: Academy of Excellence 116 (Piyush Rajput 28, Nitul Das 26, Moni Sarma 3/13, Joy Singh 2/23, Konsher Ali 2/27). Fairyland 120/4 (Atul Kr Singh 27, Joy Singh 24). Today’s matches: Purbanchal vs Fairyland; Noonmati Public vs KV Khanapara.