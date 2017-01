Jorhat CCC down River Rine

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, Jan 30 - Jorhat Cricket Coaching Centre posted a comfortable 5-wicket victory against River Rine Club of Guwahati in today’s quarterfinal league match of the Bud Challenge Cricket Tournament at Mangaldai. In reply to River Rine’s paltry 103, the Jorhat boys gathered 107 for five in 25.3 overs. Brief scores: River Rine Club 103 (Amit Yadav 22, Subham Das 18, Arijeet Barooah 17, Tusenfa Buragohain 3/19, Istiyak Ali 2/32). Jorhat CCC 107/5 (Dayal Krishna Dutta 38, Md Kaif 32, Istiyak Ali 23, Aeijeet Barooah 2/18, Pranjit Das 2/34). Today’s match: (Q/F league 2) River Rine vs Navajyoti Club.