 
Guwahati, Tuesday, January 31, 2017
NE open tennis at Golaghat from February 4

 GUWAHATI, Jan 30 - The 21st North East India Junior Open Tennis Championship will be held at Golaghat Tennis Club from February 4 to 8.

The events to be played are- Girls U-14, 18 and Boys U-12, 14 and 18. Along with the junior events a Men’s Doubles event will also be organised by the Golaghat Tennis Club.

Interested players may send their entries on or before February 3 to Pratim Dutta, secretary Golaghat Tennis Club. This major ranking tournament of the State will be organised under the auspices of the All Assam Tennis Association, stated a AATA press release.

