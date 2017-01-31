GUWAHATI, Jan 30 - The 21st North East India Junior Open Tennis Championship will be held at Golaghat Tennis Club from February 4 to 8.
The events to be played are- Girls U-14, 18 and Boys U-12, 14 and 18. Along with the junior events a Men’s Doubles event will also be organised by the Golaghat Tennis Club.
Interested players may send their entries on or before February 3 to Pratim Dutta, secretary Golaghat Tennis Club. This major ranking tournament of the State will be organised under the auspices of the All Assam Tennis Association, stated a AATA press release.