The events to be played are- Girls U-14, 18 and Boys U-12, 14 and 18. Along with the junior events a Men’s Doubles event will also be organised by the Golaghat Tennis Club.

Interested players may send their entries on or before February 3 to Pratim Dutta, secretary Golaghat Tennis Club. This major ranking tournament of the State will be organised under the auspices of the All Assam Tennis Association, stated a AATA press release.