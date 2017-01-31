

Sarita delivering a punch to her Hungarian opponent Zsofia Bedo.

Sarita won by an unanimous decision. Thirty one year old former Asian champion Sarita and 59-pro bout veteran Zsofia (29) had engaged in verbal sparring since the announcement of the bout, but the former who ruled the bout backed by her home fans in the lightweight division. Sarita’s first ever performance and the win was an emotional affair as her family members including her three-year old son Tomthin, husband Thoiba, mother Khomdonbi and other relatives were present ringside as she traded punches with her Hungarian rival. “I’m so excited. I am dedicating the victory to our people. Thank you, Manipur for supporting me. The sacrifice made over the past decade has paid off,” says overjoyed Sarita told the gathering with emotions after the winning bout. Sarita made the headline in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games after her one-year ban by the world body for the amateur sport, International Boxing Association (AIBA) as she was refusing to accept the bronze medal in protest against judging in her semifinal bout against her opponent, representing hosts South Korea.

Manipuri boxer was more aggressive in the fourth and fifth round even though she dominated the entire bout. The crowd also gave a rousing applause when the verdict of the IBC night fight was announced formally. Even Sarita’s 3 year old son Tomthin who was seen excited throughout the game, climbed on the wing and joined the celebration.