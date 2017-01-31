

Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata (L) being congratulated by teammate Cristiano Ronaldo (2L), after scoring a goal during the Spanish League Football match against Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, in Madrid, on Sunday. Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata (L) being congratulated by teammate Cristiano Ronaldo (2L), after scoring a goal during the Spanish League Football match against Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, in Madrid, on Sunday.

Earlier yesterday, Barcelona were left to rue La Liga’s lack of goal line technology as they weren’t awarded a clear goal in a controversial 1-1 draw at Real Betis.

However, Barca still moved up to second on goal difference as Sevilla were reduced to 10 men after just two minutes in a 3-1 defeat at Espanyol.

Madrid had won only one of their previous five games and were dumped out of the Copa del Rey by Celta Vigo in midweek.

However, even without six first-team regulars through injury, Real took a huge step towards a first La Liga title for five years against an in-form Sociedad, who remain just one point off the top four in fifth.

“After a few difficult days we were back to being ourselves tonight. It was a complete performance against a strong opponent,” said Real boss Zinedine Zidane.

“We can say it has been a good night for us because our rivals have drawn or lost.”

Mateo Kovacic opened the scoring with the only real chance of the first-half as he timed his late run from midfield perfectly for Ronaldo’s through ball and slotted low beyond Geronimo Rulli.

The roles were reversed six minutes into the second-half as this time Kovacic’s pass split the Sociedad defence and Ronaldo coolly chipped the onrushing Rulli for his 20th goal of the season.

Sociedad’s uphill task was made impossible 15 minutes from time when Inigo Martinez was sent-off for a second bookable offence.

And Alvaro Morata made the 10 men pay as he bulleted home Lucas Vazquez’s cross for the third eight minutes from time.

There was far more drama at the Benito Villamarin as Barca were largely outplayed by Betis, but still felt hard done by after referee Alejandro Jose Hernandez failed to award them an equaliser when the ball crossed the Betis line shortly after Alex Alegria’s opener 15 minutes from time. – AFP