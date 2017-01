Polio vaccination programme

Correspondent

IMPHAL, Jan 30 - The first round of the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme was carried out all over Manipur on Sunday. Children in the age group of 0-5 were administered a dose of oral polio vaccine during the programme. Around 3.5 lakh children are targeted to be given polio vaccine in the first round. India is currently at the stage of being declared polio free.