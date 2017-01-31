Martyrs’ Day observed in Manipur Correspondent IMPHAL, Jan 30 - Manipur joined the nation in observing Martyrs’ Day today marking the 69th death anniversary of the ‘Father of the Nation’, Mahatma Gandhi and also in memory of those who laid down their lives for India’s freedom.
Governor Dr Najma A Heptulla led the gathering in paying floral tributes at the statue of the ‘Father of the Nation’ at GM Hall here. Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh also attended the observance.
Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee also observed the day by holding a function here today.