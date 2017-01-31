

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, along with Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju and Meghalaya Chief Minister Dr Mukul Sangma inspecting the Apparel & Garment Making Centre at Ampati in Garo Hills on Monday. – UB Photos

“Eri Silk can be linked to as ‘peace silk’ from the land of the Mahatma,” she said while addressing the first Investors’ Summit for textile industries here.

Irani said these icons will be ideal for marketing and the idea can be of huge potential and the industries can find strength in it. Irani’s suggestion is in line with Assam Industries Minister Chandra Mohan Patwary who said that Mahatma Gandhi was “amazed’ at the beautiful patterns by the Assam weavers.

“Gandhi wrote in praise that every Assamese woman is a born weaver and she weaves fairy tales in her clothes,” he said. Muga is famous for its shining golden colour and high tensile strength while Eri is known the world over as the non-violent and peace silk and has the same thermal insulation as that of wool, Patwary said.

Assam boasts of 48 per cent of the total looms of the country which is about 11.11 lakh and directly and indirectly employ 25 lakh people, according to the Loom Census 2009.

Assam produces 2,400 MT of Eri silk and 126 MT of Muga silk, constituting about 70 and 98 per cent respectively, of the country’s production every year. – PTI