Exhibition

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI, Jan 30 - Bharat Soka Gakkai is holding an exhibition ‘Seeds of Hope: Visions of Sustainability, Steps towards Change’ from February 3 to 12 at the ITA Pragjyoti Centre for Performing Arts, Machkhowa here in collaboration with Don Bosco School, Indian Institute of Handloom Technology and Luit Valley Engineering Pvt Ltd. The exhibition will showcase individuals from around the world who have taken up the challenge of creating change. The exhibition is an attempt to encourage viewers to overcome feelings of powerlessness and highlights the fact that a single individual can initiate positive change.