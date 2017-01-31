STAFF REPORTER
GUWAHATI, Jan 30 - On the auspicious occasion of Me-dam-me-phi tomorrow, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh has extended its greetings to the people of the State expressing hope that the festival will bring all communities closer and strengthen the social foundation.
One of the important festivals of the Ahom community, Me-dam-me-phi is an occasion to offer prayers to the forefathers. The festival is celebrated with all the traditional fanfare by the Ahom community individually and publicly. Young members of the community are quite keen about participating in this festival that has become more elaborate and organised over the years.
It is a festival to show respect to the departed ancestors and remember their contributions to society.