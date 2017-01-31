The main lecture was delivered by Dr Jayanta Biswa Sarma, scholar and scientist, presently working as consultant microbiologist and joint head of School of Laboratory Medicine, Health Education England, North East.

In his hour-long lecture, Dr Sarma highlighted different aspects of learning and advised the students to be always enthusiastic to gather knowledge not only from the teachers but also from the surroundings. He elaborately discussed different theories of learning and scientific justifications of practical learning. He also laid stress on the process of continuous learning with discussion, realisation, recapitulation and repeated exercises for perfect and fruitful knowledge.

The faculty members and undergraduate students and students and research scholars from Gauhati University and neighbouring colleges took active part in the discussion.

Dr Jogen Kalita, Professor of Zoology, GU and coordinator of the International Wing of Gauhati University, elaborated on the efforts of Gauhati University to establish collaboration with other institutions in India and abroad to inspire research in different fields.

Professor Sajal Ray, noted toxicologist from Calcutta University and Dr Ratul Chandra Rajkhowa from the Cotton College State University also participated in the interactive session.

Prof Bhabesh Das, Principal, Govt Ayurvedic College, Guwahati, invited ayurvedic scholars to the field of research. He highlighted some of the unique facts of ayurveda where exclusive work can be done.